BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Do the UK's low-traffic neighbourhoods really work?
UP NEXT
New ZF tech promises big power, efficiency boost for EVs

Do the UK's low-traffic neighbourhoods really work?

Created to provide safer and cleaner spaces, but critics claim they push congestion elsewhere. We explain how they work
John Evans
News
4 mins read
31 July 2023

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has ordered a review into the UK’s use of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

The areas were created as part of a 2020-21 government-funded scheme to provide safer and cleaner spaces that promoted more active lifestyles, such as walking and cycling, following the Covid pandemic.

Adopters include Birmingham, Bristol, London, Oxford and Southampton.

Related articles

Despite this originally being a Conservative policy, Sunak is now “on the side of the drivers” and supporting people to "use their cars to do all the things that matter to them", he told the Sunday Telegraph.

The PM said he had ordered the Department for Transport to see how LTNs were working. This follows transport secretary Mark Harper's comments earlier this month that new LTN funding in England had been stopped.

Sunak didn't confirm what could happen to LTNs as part of the review – if the government could, for example, make councils dig them up or alter their parameters.

"The vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on cars,” Sunak told the Sunday Telegraph. "I just want to make sure people know that I'm on their side in supporting them to use their cars to do all the things that matter to them.”

This is the latest in a series of green policy debates that has stemmed from the Conservatives' Uxbrdge by-election win – with votes coming from locals angry about Labour mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion.

More recently, Sunak had suggested that the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars could be pushed back, saying he didn’t want to put more needless financial pressure on the public – something he backtracked on during his Sunday Times interview.

READ MORE: London ULEZ expansion can go ahead on 29 August

READ MORE: Government considers easing impact of 2030 ICE ban

Additional reporting by Will Rimell

What are low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and do they work?

Low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) were created as part of a government-funded scheme to provide safer and cleaner traffic-free spaces across the UK.

But, some critics say LTNs generate more problems than they solve – especially affecting local traffic, pushing congestion elsewhere. Meanwhile, supporters argue residential quality of life has improved drastically, with urban streets no longer used as congestion-escaping rat runs. 

However, there is a suspicion that because many LTNs are policed by numberplate-recognition cameras triggering fines of up to £160, they are a revenue-raising tool. Indeed, in 2021, ‘moving traffic offences’ in London – the highest LTN adopter with 100 – increased by 55.4% compared with the year before (from 2.1 million to 3.25 million), a rise due largely to the introduction of LTNs. 

But it’s not just the capital where LTNs are being adopted. Cities such as Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and Sheffield are also creating the traffic-free spaces. 

Similar areas with the same aims have existed since the 1970s, but following the launch of a £225 million active travel fund by the government in 2020 – including a separate £250m London-only fund – to be spent by councils on creating more LTNs, they have received far greater attention as, increasingly, motorists have found themselves barred from previously accessible streets.

Another cause of scepticism among critics is the fact that last year, the Department for Transport (DfT) admitted its data, used by London councils to justify the creation of LTNs, was incorrect in that it showed a significant rise in traffic on the capital’s residential streets between 2009 and 2019. 

In fact, after a review of the data, no increase was recorded. Studies into the effectiveness of LTNs paint an equally confusing picture. 

One, also commissioned by the DfT, showed that in 2021, within 10 inner-London LTNs, the number of miles driven had actually increased by 41 million compared with the previous year. In contrast, two London boroughs without LTNs posted an increase of only 29 million miles. 

Critics have suggested the figures could be interpreted as showing that LTN schemes are simply displacing vehicles onto streets not covered by them. 

A report by Imperial College London published in 2021 found this to be the case in areas of Walthamstow Village, an early adopter of LTNs, where a small number of roads neighbouring the schemes experienced an increase in traffic. However, it reported that traffic levels within LTNs had fallen 44%.

Its findings were echoed by a more comprehensive survey of 46 LTNs published last year by the University of Westminster’s Active Travel Academy (ATA). It found that while average traffic levels within LTNs had declined by 46.9%, half of boundary roads had experienced a rise in traffic (on average by 0.7%, or 82 vehicles per day), but the rest a fall. 

Professor Rachel Aldred, director of the ATA and co-author of the study, said: “The research indicates there has been overall ‘traffic evaporation’ as a result of these schemes. Not only do LTNs have substantial benefits inside their boundaries but they can also contribute to wider traffic reduction goals.” 

Nevertheless, according to a study last year by online newspaper i, 28% of LTNs created since March 2020 had since been scrapped by councils that had faced fierce and occasionally violent opposition to the schemes from motorists and residents. 

They included Salisbury, which abandoned its city centre LTN after local businesses complained. Other councils are not giving in so easily and many pledge not only to keep their LTNs but also to increase their number.

used cars for sale

BMW 2 SERIES 1.5 225xe 10kWh M Sport Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,400
66,388miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 118i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,500
88,835miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A5 2.0 TDI 35 Sport Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,700
50,345miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi A4 2.0 TDI 35 SE S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£15,990
77,902miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Audi A4 2.0 TFSI 35 SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,990
37,420miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI SE Navigation Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,000
53,640miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,295
52,152miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.1 C220d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£26,480
17,300miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Toyota Auris 1.2 VVT-i Icon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,344
8,207miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
16
Add a comment…
405line 31 July 2023

LTNs, a good way to break up the local community if there was one, as well as a nice little earner for the local council. 

scrap 31 July 2023

This is a typically one-sided view from Autocar. No mention of air quality or anything else?

Weirdly, the same folk who go misty eyed about the olden days when kids played in the street until dusk are many of the same people who complain about LTNs, even though the main reason kids stopped playing in the street was the explosion in the number of cars.

As an enthusiast, I recognise that there are places where the car causes more problems than benefits. Also, walking or cycling is good for my health. 

Peter Cavellini 31 July 2023

Ok, anyone know what would be better for all drivers in Cities?, no?, exactly it's a suck it and see Government, what else can they do?, Government also have to deal with media and the dodgy elements of government ie ineffective MP's, I seem to remember that it was either Paris or Rome who instigated a driving scheme where based on the first letter of your surname you couldn't use your car that Week/Day?, that would be a laugh here in Blighty, wouldn't it?

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives