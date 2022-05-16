BACK TO ALL NEWS
Diesel prices 'still six pence too high' despite recent price drops

Major fuel retailers have started to cut the price of diesel, but RAC says drivers "are continuing to get a poor deal"
16 May 2022

Major fuel retailers have started to cut the price of diesel, but prices are still six pence per litre higher than they should be, according to the RAC. 

From 15 May to 29 May, the average price of a litre of diesel sold by retailers, including supermarkets, dropped by 7.44p, from 151.02p to 143.58p. 

The drop comes shortly after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns about increased prices and weakening competition in the fuel market. 

“Since the Competition and Markets Authority’s made its announcement about supermarkets increasing their margins compared to three years ago and said they will be formally interviewing bosses, it appears the rate at which the price of diesel has fallen has sped up,” said Simon Williams, fuel spokesperson for the RAC.

The RAC added that the price cuts were “long overdue” because the wholesale price of diesel dropped below that of petrol back in March. The automotive service firm also said it could not see “any reason why supermarkets still haven’t cut their prices to fairer levels”. 

Williams said: “As a result, average retailer margin on diesel had reached 22p a litre – more than three times the long-term average of 7p. 

“Even today, with 27p having come off the average price of supermarket diesel since the start of the year, diesel drivers are continuing to get a poor deal. For two straight months, it has cost retailers less to buy diesel on the wholesale market than it has petrol, yet they continue to charge more for diesel at the pumps.”

The CMA’s review into fuel prices will conclude within the next few months, which the RAC hopes will prompt a shift to better-value prices for drivers and prevent the same retailer from charging different prices in separate parts of the country.

Earlier this month, the Petrol Retailers Association said prices were “volatile due to the ongoing war in Ukraine”.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, said: “The market is very dynamic and independent forecourts are in many cases undercutting supermarkets on price. Our advice to motorists remains to shop around. 

“We have cooperated with all of the CMA’s requests for information and will continue to do so as they prepare their final report to be released.”

Diesel prices reached an all-time high of 180.29 pence per litre in May last year. 

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Paul Dalgarno 16 May 2022

Bigger issue is the broken part of Capitalism.  

Can perhaps argue that fuel for cars is not essential, but what about wheat and other foods, what about electricity and gas used for heating (and cooling)? Time some essentials to life are removed from the world of supply and demand pricing and speculative markets methinks....

World has gone mad when inflation on food and fuel is leading to higher costs of living, and interest rate rises to quell the inflation taking even more money out of people on the breadline. 

Peter Cavellini 16 May 2022

In 2019 a litre of Petrol cost £1.55p, Deisel about 10p more, think the Chancellor better get his calculator out soon and help out all the Deisel users.

Andrew1 16 May 2022
Or, even better, hammer the final nail in the diesel coffin. Good riddance.
si73 16 May 2022
Andrew1 wrote:

Or, even better, hammer the final nail in the diesel coffin. Good riddance.

Is it not a bit soon to be doing that?
Mind you, our obsessive love for massive SUVs that aren't really viable with petrol might mean normal cars get purchased again, so, yeah, hammer that nail.

Andrew1 16 May 2022
I agree it is too soon, but only because we still deliver goods by lorries. By the way, the government might want to get to work on railways electrification - time to send those diesel engines to museums.

