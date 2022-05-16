Diesel prices 'still six pence too high' despite recent price drops

Major fuel retailers have started to cut the price of diesel, but prices are still six pence per litre higher than they should be, according to the RAC.

From 15 May to 29 May, the average price of a litre of diesel sold by retailers, including supermarkets, dropped by 7.44p, from 151.02p to 143.58p.

The drop comes shortly after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns about increased prices and weakening competition in the fuel market.

“Since the Competition and Markets Authority’s made its announcement about supermarkets increasing their margins compared to three years ago and said they will be formally interviewing bosses, it appears the rate at which the price of diesel has fallen has sped up,” said Simon Williams, fuel spokesperson for the RAC.

The RAC added that the price cuts were “long overdue” because the wholesale price of diesel dropped below that of petrol back in March. The automotive service firm also said it could not see “any reason why supermarkets still haven’t cut their prices to fairer levels”.

Williams said: “As a result, average retailer margin on diesel had reached 22p a litre – more than three times the long-term average of 7p.

“Even today, with 27p having come off the average price of supermarket diesel since the start of the year, diesel drivers are continuing to get a poor deal. For two straight months, it has cost retailers less to buy diesel on the wholesale market than it has petrol, yet they continue to charge more for diesel at the pumps.”

The CMA’s review into fuel prices will conclude within the next few months, which the RAC hopes will prompt a shift to better-value prices for drivers and prevent the same retailer from charging different prices in separate parts of the country.

Earlier this month, the Petrol Retailers Association said prices were “volatile due to the ongoing war in Ukraine”.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, said: “The market is very dynamic and independent forecourts are in many cases undercutting supermarkets on price. Our advice to motorists remains to shop around.

“We have cooperated with all of the CMA’s requests for information and will continue to do so as they prepare their final report to be released.”

Diesel prices reached an all-time high of 180.29 pence per litre in May last year.