Cost of ultra-rapid EV charging increases by almost 50%

New figures show charging costs have risen sharply, with wholesale gas and electricity costs blamed
27 May 2022

The cost of using a public ultra-rapid EV charger has increased by almost 50% in just eight months, new figures show, while the price of rapid charging has risen by a fifth.

From September to May, the average cost to ultra-rapidly charge a 64kWh battery, like that of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro, from 0-80% (the fast charge limit) has risen from £17.51 to £26.10 - a 16.76p per kWh increase.

Users of public rapid chargers have seen a 7.81p per kWh increase, from £18.81 to £22.81.

The RAC, which released the figures this morning, has blamed the price rises on the rising wholesale costs of electricity and gas. 

In contrast, the cost of filling a 55-litre family car with petrol from empty to 80% has increased by £14.54 in the same time period, from £59.67 to £74.21.

The RAC's EV spokesman, Simon Williams, said: "Just as the price that drivers of petrol and diesel cars pay to fill up at the pumps is driven by fluctuations in the world oil price, those in electric cars are affected by gas and electricity prices.

“But while electric car drivers may not be immune from the rocketing price of wholesale energy – most notably gas, which in turn dictates the cost of electricity – there’s no doubting that charging an EV still represents excellent value for money compared to filling up a petrol or diesel car.”

The breakdown firm has now launched its Charge Watch initiative. Similar to its Fuel Watch, it monitors the average cost of charging an EV at a public charger to “make sure drivers get a fair deal”.

This backs its already launched Fair Charge campaign, which calls to lower the 20% VAT rate currently charged on electricity at public chargers to match the 5% levied on domestic electricity. 

This, the RAC said, will give people who can't charge their EV at home better value and push others to switch to go electric.

BlahBlah43 27 May 2022
Just the start. As more adopters of EVs happen they will keep jacking the rates up. The consumer always loses

