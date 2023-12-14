BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: British Motor Museum saves long-lost MG prototypes
UP NEXT
Polestar launches vehicle-to-grid charging in Sweden and California

British Motor Museum saves long-lost MG prototypes

Eight cars rescued after being abandoned at Longbridge, including concepts, prototypes and first MG F
Murray Scullion
News
2 mins read
14 December 2023

The British Motor Museum (BMM) has saved eight historic MG cars by securing them on long-term loan from MG Motor UK.

They had been abandoned and left standing outside at MG’s former facility in Longbridge with their futures uncertain since MG Rover went into administration in 2005.

A mid-sized hatchback concept from 2003 based on the Rover 75 platform, called the RDX60, and the first MG F produced in 1995 are already at the BMM and will be exhibited in early 2024.

Related articles

Six more cars will follow, including three development concepts for the F, the unique TF GT, the Rover TCV (scooped in our 26 February 2003 magazine) and the Mini ‘Hot Rod’ built for the 1997 Frankfurt motor show.

All eight cars will eventually be put on display in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

Head of collections Stephen Laing said: “The British Motor Museum is known for its unrivalled collection of concepts, prototypes, one-off and milestone cars, so this selection of cars from Longbridge is right at home amongst them. 

“They give an insight into how the engineering format and design of the MG F was arrived at, how MG Rover planned its future range of cars at the turn of the 21st century and how Rover Group was able to make a statement with a stripped-back, exciting version of an automotive classic.”

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, added: “The MG Rover brand holds a place near to my heart, being the head of commercial operations for the manufacturer in the early 2000s, and so it's fantastic to see these rare prototypes on display at the British Motor Museum. 

“The legacy of the prototypes are greatly valued by MG Motor UK, and the specially curated collection will allow MG Rover enthusiasts and car fans alike to get exclusive access to these historic vehicles that helped shape the UK automotive industry.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall INSIGNIA GRAND SPORT 1.6 Turbo D EcoTEC Design Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,700
47,115miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Kia Niro 64kWh 3 Auto 5dr
2021
£19,349
41,854miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 3.0 D300 V6 300 Sport Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£31,499
35,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R Cabriolet DSG Euro 5 2dr
2014
£16,489
42,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar XF 2.0i R-Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£17,999
20,129miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Jaguar XE 2.0 P250i R-Dynamic S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£22,199
26,236miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Jaguar XE 2.0i R-Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£15,399
50,907miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 E-HDi Exclusive ETG6 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,495
87,100miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Fiat 500L 1.3 MultiJet Pop Star Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£4,920
50,380miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives