BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW M to keep manual gearbox option for keen drivers
UP NEXT
Take it or leave it: why the McLaren 12C was a near-masterpiece

BMW M to keep manual gearbox option for keen drivers

German car maker looking to buck manual-ditching trend, after stick-shift accounted for 50% of all M2 orders
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
24 June 2022

BMW M boss Frank van Meel is determined to keep the manual gearbox on the options list for as long as possible and has been buoyed in his quest by 50% of orders for the BMW M2 requesting it.

“From a technical viewpoint, there’s little reason to save it. It’s heavier, it's slower and you get worse fuel consumption than the alternative. But the customer and the fanbase really love the manual. It gives a connection to allow them to demonstrate they can tame the beast - and that’s the point. We want to keep it,” he said.

Many firms have already scrapped the manual option, such as Mercedes-AMG, citing range simplifications and lower production costs.  

Related articles

But BMW looks set to buck the trend, with van Meel confirming that the manual option is too popular to ditch.

He added: “For the M2, every second car is bought with a manual. People want to say they can handle the beast. If they have a way of showing they can do that, then they want it - and a manual gearbox is part of that.

“It's part of the emotional appeal of our cars, and that’s why we love manual gearboxes. The US is the biggest market, and if customers continue to say they want it, then amazing.”

The next iteration of the M2 is expected to arrive in showrooms at the end of 2022, which means its unveiling is only months away. It will have even stronger performance and more versatility than the model it replaces.

The second-generation 2 Series Coupé, on which it's based, is already on sale.

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Greentech Se 5dr
2015
£4,290
84,590miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,782
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.2 Vvt Ecoflex S 5dr
2015
£4,799
37,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign Plus 3dr
2015
£4,965
77,971miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Touch 3dr
2015
£5,000
64,209miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,000
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives