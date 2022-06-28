BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID Aero is EV Passat equivalent with 385-mile range

Autocar notebook: Ferrari's future plans

Off-beat news and interesting insight from a week covering the car industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 June 2022

This week, we take a look at Audi’s newest EV and what the Rimac Nevera has beaten in a drag race. But first, here’s Ferrari’s take on the lifespan of its cars.

Endurance challenge

In addition to electrifying its line-up, Ferrari will seek to drastically cut emissions from operations, supply chain and fleet. At least it doesn’t need to worry about the environmental impact of vehicle disposal. “Vehicle end of life isn’t taken into account,” it said, “because a Ferrari is forever.” That’s a challenge for development boss Gianmaria Fulgenzi, because it means “we have to develop a car that must be in the market forever”.

Vosprung Durch Tuk-Tuk

Audi has finally revealed an electric TT. That’s a tuk-tuk, by the way, rather than a sports car, using battery components lifted from E-tron test mules. Audi-backed start-up Nunam will use three of them in a pilot scheme in India early next year, enabling street vendors to transport their goods to market cleanly.

Runway success

In one of the weirder twin tests we’ve run, the Rimac Nevera has proved that not only is it one of the world’s fastest cars, it’s also quicker than a stunt plane. In a race at Varazdin airport, the electric hypercar and a high-speed acrobatic plane exceeded 217mph before the car took a “convincing victory”, with Rimac chief test driver Miro ‘Grumpy’ Zrncevic at the wheel. We bet that lifted his spirits.

