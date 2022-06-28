Autocar notebook: Ferrari's future plans

This week, we take a look at Audi’s newest EV and what the Rimac Nevera has beaten in a drag race. But first, here’s Ferrari’s take on the lifespan of its cars.

Endurance challenge

In addition to electrifying its line-up, Ferrari will seek to drastically cut emissions from operations, supply chain and fleet. At least it doesn’t need to worry about the environmental impact of vehicle disposal. “Vehicle end of life isn’t taken into account,” it said, “because a Ferrari is forever.” That’s a challenge for development boss Gianmaria Fulgenzi, because it means “we have to develop a car that must be in the market forever”.

Vosprung Durch Tuk-Tuk

Audi has finally revealed an electric TT. That’s a tuk-tuk, by the way, rather than a sports car, using battery components lifted from E-tron test mules. Audi-backed start-up Nunam will use three of them in a pilot scheme in India early next year, enabling street vendors to transport their goods to market cleanly.