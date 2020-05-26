Autocar confidential: SUV-inspired styling set to remain for EVs, PSA talks innovation in electric cars, and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
26 May 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we talk EV innovation with the head of PSA, take stock of sales figures from elsewhere across the Globe in April, and examine how some countries have been able to resume some degree of normalcy sooner than others.

A WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING

Despite having a population of around 1.353 billion, India’s total passenger car registrations for the month of April was… zero. The country was put under full lockdown from 25 March, meaning the manufacturing and selling of cars was halted entirely. Nearly a quarter of a million cars were sold during the same month last year.

STAYING SAFE ON THE CONTINENT

While new car launches have been cancelled in the UK, Autocar’s European editor is still able to attend such events in Germany. For the recent prototype drive of the new BMW 4 Series, journalists were provided with disinfectants, masks and gloves. Cars are driven alone and disinfected after every drive. Social distancing is adhered to at all times, and even meals come individually packaged.

Back to top

TIME TO OPEN EVS TO MORE CUSTOMERS

There needs to be “more innovation in the market” for electric cars, according to PSA Group boss Carlos Tavares. He said rural dwellers and those who need greater space and range must also be served. PSA is due to reveal three more EVs this year and a plug-in hybrid. The group has set itself a target of 100% electrified sales by 2025.

MERCEDES WON'T ROCK THE EV BOAT

Don't expect the trend of electric cars having SUV-style designs to disappear any time soon, according to Mercedes-Benz design boss Gordon Wagener. “If you look at electric cars, you’re adding a battery that’s probably six inches in height,” he told Autocar. “But even six inches can make a car more SUV-like from the off. I think we will see more of that.”

