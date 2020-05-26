Autocar confidential: SUV-inspired styling set to remain for EVs, PSA talks innovation in electric cars, and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we talk EV innovation with the head of PSA, take stock of sales figures from elsewhere across the Globe in April, and examine how some countries have been able to resume some degree of normalcy sooner than others.

A WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING

Despite having a population of around 1.353 billion, India’s total passenger car registrations for the month of April was… zero. The country was put under full lockdown from 25 March, meaning the manufacturing and selling of cars was halted entirely. Nearly a quarter of a million cars were sold during the same month last year.

STAYING SAFE ON THE CONTINENT

While new car launches have been cancelled in the UK, Autocar’s European editor is still able to attend such events in Germany. For the recent prototype drive of the new BMW 4 Series, journalists were provided with disinfectants, masks and gloves. Cars are driven alone and disinfected after every drive. Social distancing is adhered to at all times, and even meals come individually packaged.