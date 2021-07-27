Autocar confidential: Ssangyong's sales success, more low-volume Lamborghinis and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Ssangyong talks recent sales success, Lamborghini confirms more track-friendly models could see production, why Mercedes doesn't see the need for rapid charging in its PHEVs and more.

Musso more sales after lockdown

Lockdown lifting was good news for all retailers, but Ssangyong UK MD Kevin Griffin was particularly pleased to see a doubling of Musso pick-up truck sales after lockdown ended. “One of the reasons they [customers] come to us is supply,” he said, explaining the sales growth. “If you’re buying a truck, you need a truck.”

Expect more low-volume Lambos

Lamborghini's V12 will be electrified in future road cars, but in an exclusive interview boss Stephan Winkelmann said low-volume, pure-combustion track specials like the Essenza SCV12 aren’t off the table. “Let’s see what comes up. We do this once in a while,” he said. “We have a lot on our plate so we have to be focused.”

PHEVs fast enough for Mercedes

Some EVs now use 800V fast-charging tech but Mercedes doesn’t believe it is needed for plug-in hybrids. Ruben Voigtländer, head of development for the C-Class PHEV, told Autocar: “We have a range of about 100km [62 miles]. We now have 96 cells in series so the given cells allow us to have 400V. If you want to go to 800V, you need to double the number of cells. So for a plug-in hybrid, we would reach 200km [124 miles]. At the moment, we don’t see that [as being needed].”