BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar confidential: Keeping F1 clean, vegans don't drive Rolls-Royce and more
UP NEXT
New Mazda CX-50 is rugged 4x4 crossover for America

Autocar confidential: Keeping F1 clean, vegans don't drive Rolls-Royce and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up this week's gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 November 2021

This week, our writers have been dispelling Formula One myths, finding out if long-running manufacturers are scared by the progress of Chinese start-up brands, and whether there's demand for vegan interiors at the very top end of the price spectrum.

No foul play over F1 team radio

Related articles

Rumours that F1 teams swear in pit-to-car radio comms to make sure those messages aren’t broadcast to other teams turn out to be unfounded. Bernie Collins, head of race strategy at Aston Martin F1, said: “Team to team, nothing is filtered. So we’d still get that language and it wouldn’t prevent it [a radio message] going to another team.”

No fear from Nissan as China grows

Slow and steady wins the race – or does it? Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida thinks lengthy vehicle development times are giving Chinese start-ups the edge, because they react to the market far more quickly. “Do we do that as a Japanese enterprise? It’s not the same,” he admitted. “We do lots of testing and experimenting before we hit the road. They do have the speed to market, which we need to learn in the future.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review
1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Juke 2020 road test review - hero front

Nissan Juke

Nissan's UK-built, mould-setting Juke compact crossover enters difficult second-album territory

Read our review
Back to top

This time will be different, says Polestar

DRIVING FANS TEND not to be so keen on SUVs, especially electric ones, but Joakim Rydholm, chief test engineer at Polestar, hinted that the upcoming 3 will buck the trend: “A Polestar will always feel connected to the driver. The 3 will breathe and flow a bit more because it’s a different car [from the 2], but a driver will always choose a Polestar.”

Rolls happy to go vegan - once customers ask for it

“Nobody has ever asked us for a vegan interior,” said Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös, on whether his firm will ditch leather. “Sustainability is very important to us but it should not compromise luxury.” He called Rolls’ Goodwood factory a leader in sustainable production and said the firm is ready to respond to customer requests if there is a switch away from leather.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Juke 1.6 [94] Visia 5dr
2014
£6,882
50,541miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 [94] Visia 5dr
2014
£7,299
36,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 Dci Tekna 5dr
2014
£7,588
73,417miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 N-tec 5dr
2014
£7,750
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 [94] Visia 5dr
2016
£7,799
36,876miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 [94] Visia 5dr
2014
£7,890
53,651miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 Dci Acenta 5dr
2014
£7,990
37,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.2 Dig-t Acenta 5dr
2015
£7,995
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.2 Dig-t Acenta Premium 5dr
2014
£7,999
62,172miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review
1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

View all latest drives