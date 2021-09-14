Autocar Confidential: EVs getting cheaper, a future 'lithium crunch' and more

In this week’s Autocar confidential, we unveil the unlikely inspiration for Everrati’s electric 911, Bentley’s commitment to sustainable leather and the possibility of a future lithium shortage in the latter part of the decade.

Charging less for EVs

How’s this for a win-win? Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius has outlined his aim for the firm to speed up its electrification shift while maintaining profit margins. He said: “The cost of batteries and other components of the electric drivetrain is gradually coming down, which will accelerate the shift and aid profitability.” So we get cheaper EVs sooner while Merc invests in improving them more quickly.

Climate change

What possesses someone to put an EV motor in a 964-gen Porsche 911? Let’s ask Justin Lunny, CEO of conversion specialist Everrati. “My daughter was having nightmares about climate change, genuinely screaming and worrying about the world flooding,” he explained. “Secondly, I saw Harry and Meghan drive away from Windsor Castle in an electric Jaguar E-Type.” If classic EVs are good enough for royalty…

Lithium shortage