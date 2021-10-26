Autocar confidential: Bentley stands by EV plans, safety plus style for Genesis and more

In this week's roundup of automotive gossip, Genesis tell us why their "crystal dome" isn't just a quirky styling feature and Volkswagen reveal how they're dealing with the chip shortage. But first, we discover Bentley's attitude towards EVs.

Bentley sticks to electric plans

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark has dismissed concerns that not all nations will be ready to go electric by 2030, the date by which all new Bentleys will be EVs. He said: “It’s possible everywhere by then. Look at the rate of ramp-up [of charging] on motorways and elsewhere: it’s extraordinary. And there will be innovations by then that help, too, such as inductive charging breakthroughs.”

Volkswagen dealing with chip shortage

Volkswagen sales boss Klaus Zellmer says the efforts of the firm’s procurement mean that it’s managing the global semiconductor chip crisis “rather well” at the moment. But he added: “We still have a lot more demand than supply. In a way, that’s good – if people are willing to wait.” Zellmer said that Volkswagen’s UK current order bank is 25-30% higher than usual.