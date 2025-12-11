Leasing and rental firms are pinning hopes on second-life leasing and salary sacrifice in 2026 in an attempt to soften the impact of weaker-than-forecast demand for used electric cars.

The concerns were raised as part of the annual Industry Outlook Report by the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA), which asked 74 brokers, leasing and rental company members about their predictions for the next 12 months.

This year’s report reflected widespread pessimism, with almost two thirds (63%) predicting a weaker UK economy in 2026 as “disjointed policymaking” and “increased employment costs” continue to undermine confidence among business customers.

However, the BVRLA added that uncertainty can boost demand for rental and leasing, as both can shield customers from fluctuating residual values; the lessor takes those risks and prices them into the contract. The more money a vehicle loses while it’s with a customer, the pricier its monthly rentals.

BVRLA members are already absorbing “heavy losses” as 2022’s surge in new EV registrations (largely fuelled by demand from tax-incentivised business fleets) is remarketed with steeper depreciation than had been priced into their contracts three years ago.

That trend is expected to continue in 2026. Whereas 77% predicted values for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars will be stable or grow, 64% are expecting EVs to fall even further.

Rental companies showed even higher concerns, with the report claiming high costs and low customer demand for EVs mean “the vast majority” of firms would avoid them altogether if the government’s ZEV mandate wasn’t influencing supply.