BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Charging suppliers aim to solve EV bottlenecks as prices rise
UP NEXT
Prodrive reveals radical £25,000 electric van for 2028

Charging suppliers aim to solve EV bottlenecks as prices rise

Office infrastructure vital to support the continued demand and control costs
Alex Grant
News
3 mins read
4 September 2024

Two of the world’s largest EV charging firms are targeting simpler installations, longer uptime and more cost control to help combat the rising prices of electrified car ownership.

This comes as company car drivers face a double whammy of reduced mileage rates and rising home energy prices.

Fleets are a cornerstone of the UK’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric vehicle (EV) markets, with businesses accounting for more than 80% of new PHEV and EV registrations in 2023.

Related articles

However, charging costs are an ongoing challenge, and HMRC’s per-mile reimbursement rates have been criticised for not keeping up with fluctuating energy prices.

Petrol and diesel are reimbursed based on the vehicle’s engine size, but there's only one Advisory Electric Rate (AER) for EVs.

Rates are adjusted quarterly, and the AER was cut from 8p to 7p on 1 September – just ahead of Ofgem’s new home energy price cap, which will raise the cost of electricity by almost 10%, to 24.5p per kWh from 1 October.

Drivers plugging in using an Ofgem-capped flat-rate tariff would need to average 3.5mpkWh to break even, including the energy lost during charging. 

Meanwhile, Zap-Map’s latest data suggests public charging can cost as much as 80p per kWh, or 24p per mile – more than three times the AER. 

Deepesh Nayanar, head of global fleet e-mobility at Konect (a subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, one of the world’s largest supplier of forecourt fuel pumps) believes workplace charging could help fleets manage costs while supporting company car drivers. However, installations remain challenging. 

“Our customers are coming to us saying electrification is their next big investment, but they need help," Nayanar said. "There’s an eagerness to go electric but they are unclear about how they support and maintain the uptime of charge points on an ongoing basis.”

Konect provides a turn-key charging solution for electric car fleets, including consultation, project management, in-life maintenance and integration with on-site energy systems from a single supplier. 

Despite a 22% drop since 2019, commuting and business journeys accounted for a quarter of vehicles’ average annual mileage in 2023, according to the latest National Travel Survey data. 

Employers can provide free workplace charging without the energy being taxed as a benefit-in-kind, even if the EV is privately owned, the employee is a passenger and it isn’t for a business trip.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Nayanar added: “Poorly managed workplace charging can have a surprisingly negative effect on employee morale. [Businesses] need to provide confidence to their employee base and demonstrate their conviction in the overall move to electrification.”

Meanwhile, Siemens' Depot360 product is focused on LCV and HGV fleets, enabling operators to outsource design, installation and management of workplace chargers for a monthly fee, removing the need for up-front investment. 

Bernard Magee, Siemens' managing director of e-mobility, commented: “As well as reducing emissions in their fleet and having the infrastructure in place for customers and clients, [on-site charging] encourages employees to make their own personal switch to EVs.

“But building out this infrastructure can be complex, and it’s this complexity that is holding many businesses back from taking the steps to use technology to become EV-ready.”

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£9,200
45,090miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Vauxhall CORSA 1.2 SE Euro 6 5dr
2020
£10,470
26,747miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i EcoFLEX Energy Euro 6 3dr (a/c)
2016
£7,301
21,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford KUGA 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,153
29,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.2 SE Edition Euro 6 5dr
2022
£11,570
28,172miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall MOKKA X 1.4i Turbo EcoTEC Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,301
71,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mazda CX-3 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,999
38,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A CLASS 1.3 A180 AMG Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,799
25,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota COROLLA 2.0 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,699
18,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review

View all car reviews