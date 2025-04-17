Western brands plot fightback against Chinese at Shanghai show

Global companies are plotting a fightback in China against the rise of Chinese brands, with next week’s Shanghai motor show offering them the perfect stage to show off their recovery.

New models from the likes of Audi, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan and Volkswagen will take to the stands in a bid to convince showgoers that they're still relevant in this electrified, tech-led age.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume called the German company’s Shanghai new-model extravaganza a "milestone" in its reinvention to counter local brands.