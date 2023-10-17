Everyone knows the CEO of the company, the person who sits at the helm, is the one to make all the major decisions that shape a firm’s future.

But, below them is a hotbed of talent, the brand frontrunners, that wield their own power both within the company and outside. They make decisions on strategic direction and technology sourcing.

We recognise the achievements of those within the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop. Within this list will come the future overall leaders of the automotive industry.

Power List 100 2023 - Brand front-runners

Ted Cannis, CEO Ford Pro

Ted Cannis wields considerable influence at Ford HQ.