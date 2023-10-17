BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Power List 100 2023 - Brand front-runners
UP NEXT
New Citroen e-C3 brings 199-mile range for £22,000

Power List 100 2023 - Brand front-runners

Below the public-facing CEO is a hotbed of talent; they wield their own power, and have their own influence
Autocar
News
5 mins read
17 October 2023

Everyone knows the CEO of the company, the person who sits at the helm, is the one to make all the major decisions that shape a firm’s future.

But, below them is a hotbed of talent, the brand frontrunners, that wield their own power both within the company and outside. They make decisions on strategic direction and technology sourcing. 

We recognise the achievements of those within the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop. Within this list will come the future overall leaders of the automotive industry.

Related articles

Power List 100 2023 - Brand front-runners

Ted Cannis, CEO Ford Pro

Ted Cannis wields considerable influence at Ford HQ.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives