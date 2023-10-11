BACK TO ALL NEWS
Power List 100 2023 – Disruptors

The car industry is constantly changing – the car itself could even become obsolete. These are the disruptors who are pushing those boundaries
Autocar
News
4 mins read
11 October 2023

Within the automotive world, there are those who are pushing it forward by doing something different. Without them, we could still be driving cars with a right-sided clutch pedal – thank you, Mr Ford.

Today, these innovations take a different shape, mainly in how we can utilise alternative powertrains, use more eco-friendly materials and building methods, and make electric power not as boring as it maybe sounds.

There are also those disruptors who’d like to completely reinvent the car industry, usually by trying to make car ownership obsolete, such as Uber, Cruise and Pony.ai.

