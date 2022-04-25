Nissan axes Datsun brand in emerging markets

Nissan has confirmed it will stop producing cars under the Datsun name, just nine years after resurrecting the brand to sell value-friendly models for emerging markets.

Nissan says it will focus on "core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business". This, it says, it part of a new global transformation strategy.

However, the Japanese firm’s parent company confirmed that despite ending production of the Datsun Go, Datsun Go+ and Datsun Redigo, it will continue to sell the stock it has left, and provide aftersales services to owners.

"We can reassure all existing and future Datsun owners that customer satisfaction remains our priority, and we will continue to provide the highest levels of aftersales service, parts availability and warranty support," a Nissan spokesperson told Autocar.

Nissan pulled the plug on production of Datsun cars at its factory in Chennai, India, earlier this month, bringing the brand to an end. Back in 2020, the car maker also stopped production of Datsun cars from its plants in Russia and Indonesia.

Datsun, which was taken over by Nissan in 1933, was revived in July 2013 after being wound down 33 years earlier, with Nissan badging all cars with its own name globally. During the relaunch, the firm said it wanted Datsun to be a low-cost car brand, selling affordable vehicles in Indonesia, Nepal, South Africa, India and Russia.

This was a radical shift in positioning for the Datsun brand, which rose to prominence in the latter half of the previous century, especially in Europe and the US, with high-profile cars such as the 240Z, Cherry and Sunny.

Nissan began exporting cars to American shores in 1958, and the UK 10 years later, with the Datsun name being phased out here in 1984 with the launch of the original Nissan Micra.