Currently reading: Maserati can be turned around, says new boss, but it's "not easy"
Maserati can be turned around, says new boss, but it's "not easy"

Stellantis-owned premium brand sold fewer than 10,000 cars in 2024 – less than half as many as it sold in 2023

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
14 January 2025

New Maserati CEO Santo Ficili has insisted that Maserati can be turned around as he embarks on a plan to improve the Italian brand’s cars, marketing and dealers in a bid to return to profitability. 

Ficili was installed at Modena last October by then Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares, who fired previous CEO Davide Grasso for Maserati’s poor performance, particularly in reference to its marketing.

Speaking at Autocar at the Brussels motor show, Ficili said “it was not an easy job to do” at Maserati but “it is a fantastic brand” that could be turned around.

