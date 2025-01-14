Maserati can be turned around, says new boss, but it's "not easy"

New Maserati CEO Santo Ficili has insisted that Maserati can be turned around as he embarks on a plan to improve the Italian brand’s cars, marketing and dealers in a bid to return to profitability.

Ficili was installed at Modena last October by then Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares, who fired previous CEO Davide Grasso for Maserati’s poor performance, particularly in reference to its marketing.

Speaking at Autocar at the Brussels motor show, Ficili said “it was not an easy job to do” at Maserati but “it is a fantastic brand” that could be turned around.