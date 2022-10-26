BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles boss leaves company
UP NEXT
Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition priced from £54,995

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles boss leaves company

Michael van der Sande leaves SVO after four and a half years, ushering in new era for bespoke division
charlie_martin_headshot
News
1 min read
26 October 2022

Michael van der Sande, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicles Operations division, has announced his departure from the firm.

In a statement, he said: “After four and a half fantastic years at Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, I’m leaving JLR to pursue some new opportunities in my work and personal life.”

Van der Sande’s departure comes as JLR ushers in a new era, retiring combustion models such as the Jaguar F-Type as it gears up for electrification.

Related articles

Jaguar is poised for reinvention as a luxury EV brand in 2025, with a trio of crossovers priced at more than £100,000.

On the other hand, Land Rover recently launched its next-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – with the former set to receive an all-electric version in 2024.

Van der Sande was appointed managing director of Special Vehicle Operations in 2018. He previously held senior positions at Alpine, Renault, Aston Martin, Tesla, Harley-Davidson, Bentley and Nissan.

During his time at SVO, he oversaw the development and launch of bespoke products including the Jaguar C-Type Continuation, the Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase and the Bowler Defender race car.

JLR has yet to announce his successor.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Michael Van Der Sande
SVO boss takes great pride in what his division achieved during his four-year tenure

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles boss leaves company

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles boss leaves company
Ford Focus 2015 Sollers factory
Ford Sollers joint venture previously produced Focus hatchback
Ford announces total withdrawal from Russia
Ford announces total withdrawal from Russia
Mercdes Benz E Class 2022 front quarter tracking
The Mercedes-Benz plant near Moscow previously produced the E-Class saloon
Mercedes-Benz to sell Russian business
Mercedes-Benz to sell Russian business
Mercedes Benz badge 2022
Mercedes-Benz sold 530,000 cars during Q3 of 2022
Mercedes-Benz makes strong Q3 profit amid EV push
Mercedes-Benz makes strong Q3 profit amid EV push
ACB trends 1 draft2
Autocar Business subscribers can download ten reports over next two weeks
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023

View all business news

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Symanski 26 October 2022

SVR division is now pointless, the last couple of products have just been paint jobs at an eye watering markup.

 

Thierry Bollore, the world's worst automotive CEO, has mismanaged JLR and is killing off Jaguar.

 

Replacing £30k cars with EVs that sit at £100k.   Honestly, how many people can really afford a £100k car?

 

SVR should have been used to produce an M car or RS rival.   It hasnt.   An oportunity missed.   Bollore's plans have no place for the SVR division, just another part of JLR he's killed off.

 

I'm surprised Autocar hasn't exposed what's happening to Jaguar and what effect it will have on their employees.

 

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive

View all latest drives