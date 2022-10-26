Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles boss leaves company

Michael van der Sande, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicles Operations division, has announced his departure from the firm.

In a statement, he said: “After four and a half fantastic years at Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, I’m leaving JLR to pursue some new opportunities in my work and personal life.”

Van der Sande’s departure comes as JLR ushers in a new era, retiring combustion models such as the Jaguar F-Type as it gears up for electrification.

Jaguar is poised for reinvention as a luxury EV brand in 2025, with a trio of crossovers priced at more than £100,000.

On the other hand, Land Rover recently launched its next-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – with the former set to receive an all-electric version in 2024.

Van der Sande was appointed managing director of Special Vehicle Operations in 2018. He previously held senior positions at Alpine, Renault, Aston Martin, Tesla, Harley-Davidson, Bentley and Nissan.

During his time at SVO, he oversaw the development and launch of bespoke products including the Jaguar C-Type Continuation, the Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase and the Bowler Defender race car.

JLR has yet to announce his successor.