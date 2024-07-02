BACK TO ALL NEWS
Industry digest: The supply chain has found its mojo – and it needs you!

Companies who develop and manage relationships with suppliers are starting to break away from the pack
2 July 2024

Covid cars, those built with missing spec during the pandemic due to parts shortages, are now causing challenges for leaders in the remarketing sector.

The Vehicle Remarketing Association says up to 14% of cars supplied during the pandemic could be affected in what is just the latest in a series of wake-up calls to anyone responsible for any type of supply chain.

In our work finding and recruiting leaders for companies in the automatic and mobility sector, managing the relationships with suppliers has raced up the priority list of skills needed.

The reasons for this are clear to see.

