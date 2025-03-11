BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ferrari 296, Roma and SF90 due 2025 overhaul ahead of debut EV

Geely replaces Nissan in Renault’s affections as collaborations grow

Joint projects between Chinese and French firms have grown in past three years, including Horse engine company

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
11 March 2025

Geely has replaced Nissan in the affections of Renault as the two companies collaborate on more projects, most recently agreeing to build cars together in Brazil.

“I see a lot of similarities in the way the two companies see the future of automotive,” Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said on his company’s recent earnings call to investors. “It’s very natural. It's actually, I have to say, probably more natural than the different views of Renault and Nissan have had historically.”

Geely will take a stake in Renault’s Brazilian subsidiary with the goal of building cars at the French company’s Ayrton Senna Complex production plant in Curitiba and distributing its cars via the network of Renault dealers there.

