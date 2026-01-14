Ford is open to further partnerships with rival manufacturers to help shore up its position as a global giant, according to CEO Jim Farley.
The US firm reached an agreement with Renault last year for the French firm to produce two small electric Fords for the European market based on its Ampr EV platform. Due to arrive in 2028, one of the models is expected to revive the Fiesta name.
