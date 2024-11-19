Dealers' margins squeezed by EV shift, greater consumer protection

Dealers are facing a profit-margin squeeze from the double whammy of the transition to EVs threatening their lucrative aftersales business and a legal clampdown curtailing profitable commissions for selling finance and insurance (F&I).

Dealers rely on both aftersales and F&I to generate income to supplement the much lower-margin business of actually selling new cars.

Dealer group Vertu (owner of the Bristol Street Motors brand), for example, generated almost half its profits from aftersales in the six-month period to the end of September, despite that side of the business generating just 9% of its revenue.