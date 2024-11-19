BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dealers' margins squeezed by EV shift, greater consumer protection
UP NEXT
New Mercedes CLA gets 1.5-litre petrol with diesel-level efficiency

Dealers' margins squeezed by EV shift, greater consumer protection

The lower-margin business of new car sales has traditionally been supplemented by aftersales, finance and insurance

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
19 November 2024

Dealers are facing a profit-margin squeeze from the double whammy of the transition to EVs threatening their lucrative aftersales business and a legal clampdown curtailing profitable commissions for selling finance and insurance (F&I).

Dealers rely on both aftersales and F&I to generate income to supplement the much lower-margin business of actually selling new cars.

Dealer group Vertu (owner of the Bristol Street Motors brand), for example, generated almost half its profits from aftersales in the six-month period to the end of September, despite that side of the business generating just 9% of its revenue. 

Related articles

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 01 front cornering
Maserati GranCabrio review
7
Maserati GranCabrio review
Audi A1 front three quarter
Audi A1
7
Audi A1
Dacia Duster
Used Dacia Duster 2009-2018 review
8
Used Dacia Duster 2009-2018 review
Lexus RCF Ultimate 2024 front tracking 42
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
7
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
Mazda 3 2024 review front rig 2
Mazda 3
8
Mazda 3

View all car reviews