Aston Martin to cut 170 jobs as new CEO targets cost savings

Redundancies – 5% of the workforce – will save the loss-making luxury car maker around £25 million a year

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
26 February 2025

Aston Martin said it will cut 170 jobs – amounting to 5% of its workforce – amid a drive by new CEO Adrian Hallmark to finally make the company consistently profitable.

The cuts will save Aston Martin around £25 million a year, with the full effect seen in 2026, Hallmark told investors on its end-of-year results call today.

The company announced a pre-tax loss of £289m for 2024, up from £240m the year before. Debt meanwhile swelled to over £1 billion.

The redundancies “will affect all aspects of the business”, Hallmark said without being specific.

