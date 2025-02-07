What's the damage if Trump hits British cars with tariffs?

Predicting which country US president Donald Trump will target with tariffs next is probably a fool’s errand, but the real fool is one who isn’t fully braced for impact.

With that in mind, what is the likely outcome for the British car industry if the US decides to charge companies more for the price of entry?

Trump has said the UK is “out of line” when it comes to trade as part of broader, more visceral rant against the European Union (“they take almost nothing and we take everything from them”).