BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What's the damage if Trump hits British cars with tariffs?
UP NEXT
Up returns: Volkswagen previews £17k city car for March reveal

What's the damage if Trump hits British cars with tariffs?

New American president has said the UK is "out of line" when it comes to trade with the US

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
7 February 2025

Predicting which country US president Donald Trump will target with tariffs next is probably a fool’s errand, but the real fool is one who isn’t fully braced for impact. 

With that in mind, what is the likely outcome for the British car industry if the US decides to charge companies more for the price of entry?

Trump has said the UK is “out of line” when it comes to trade as part of broader, more visceral rant against the European Union (“they take almost nothing and we take everything from them”).

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 2 review lead
BYD Atto 2
BYD Atto 2
Audi A6 E Tron review 2025 001 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
Frontline MGB review 2025 088
Frontline MGB 2.5 review
Frontline MGB 2.5 review
Citroen e C3 Aircross review 2025 001 front cornering
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

View all car reviews