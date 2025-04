The number of cars built in the UK rose for the first time in a year last month.

Production output in March grew 18.2% year on year to 79,018 vehicles. Total output for 2025 so far is down slightly (-3.2%) compared with the same period last year.

Notably, 31,661 electric cars left production lines in March, which equates to 45% of total output and a 38.5% uplift year on year.

The rise in March was driven by “robust demand”, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said, with 73.3%