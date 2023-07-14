BACK TO ALL NEWS
SAIC confirms UK is a possibility for new MG factory

"We still treat UK as part of Europe," said MG boss; strong UK sales could make local production viable
14 July 2023

The UK is in the running to host a new European plant for the Chinese-owned MG brand, the company’s regional head has told Autocar.

Parent company SAIC announced earlier this month it was looking at Europe to build a fourth production base outside of China.

“We’re investigating where is the best place to build,” William Wang, MG head in the UK and Europe, said at the sidelines of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “The UK is one of the options.”

The UK is currently MG’s biggest market in Europe, with almost 40,000 cars sold there to the end of June, SMMT figures show.

