MG parent company confirms plans for European production base

MG parent SAIC Motor is seeking to build a manufacturing base in Europe as part of the on-going expansion of its international business activities, the Chinese state-owned car maker has confirmed.

The plans – revealed by the general manager of SAIC's international business department, Yu De, in an address to Chinese media on Tuesday – aim to provide the parent company of MG with a fourth production base outside of China.

The new European manufacturing base, a site for which has yet to be decided, is set to join factories in Thailand, Indonesia and India as part of a growing global production presence for SAIC Motor, which is headquartered in Shanghai.

Yu indicated that Europe market is set to become SAIC’s largest overseas market, with annual sales predicted to exceed 200,000 cars in the longer term.