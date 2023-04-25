BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MIRA boss: UK car industry is ‘up for the fight’ to survive
UP NEXT
UK company reveals 6WD EV battery fire response truck

MIRA boss: UK car industry is ‘up for the fight’ to survive

Horiba Mira managing director Declan Allen says talent is here but investment and collaboration are needed
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
5 mins read
25 April 2023

The managing director of leading R&D firm Horiba MIRA has urged optimism amid a wave of challenges for the UK’s automotive industry, highlighting its “second-to-none” talent pool.

The past year has brought with it a marked rise in cynicism regarding the industry’s prospects, with the protracted collapse of battery start-up Britishvolt and a wave of 1300 job cuts at Ford of Britain both making national headlines.

Britshvolt went into administration owing £160 million to its creditors, having been pledged a £100m grant from the government. It has been widely reported that this grant was never given to Britishvolt because it required the start-up to hit construction milestones that it failed to meet amid its battle to find a financier.

Related articles

Ford, on the other hand, lost $2.0

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives