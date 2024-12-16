BACK TO ALL NEWS
Machinery from former Saab factory listed for sale

Trollhättan plant was put into "hibernation mode" by occupier NEVS last year; owner now in talks about its future

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 December 2024

Production machinery from the former Saab factory in Trollhättan, Sweden, has been listed for sale amid the plant’s liquidation.

Trollhättan was idled after its occupier, National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), went into "hibernation mode" last year, laying off 320 of its 340 staff.

NEVS implied the decision to idle the plant – while laying off 320 of its 340 staff – was down to its inability to raise investment.

“Our decision comes after our owners, Evergrande, and our investor prospects were unable to finalise negotiations accordingly to our contract,” said CEO Nina Selander.

