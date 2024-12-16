Machinery from former Saab factory listed for sale

Production machinery from the former Saab factory in Trollhättan, Sweden, has been listed for sale amid the plant’s liquidation.

NEVS implied the decision to idle the plant – while laying off 320 of its 340 staff – was down to its inability to raise investment.

“Our decision comes after our owners, Evergrande, and our investor prospects were unable to finalise negotiations accordingly to our contract,” said CEO Nina Selander.