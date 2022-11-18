BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How to fix the UK's automotive industry
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Golf to return with electric power for ninth generation

How to fix the UK's automotive industry

The SMMT represents the motoring industry – here's its to-do list for the government
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
3 mins read
18 November 2022

In its role of representing the UK automotive industry, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders under CEO Mike Hawes (pictured) has put together 10 things it believes the government needs to do to support the sector. Here’s what it wants, in its own words...

Tackle the energy crisis

The business energy cost cap provides short-term respite but UK prices were already Europe’s highest and will rise again. Industry is investing in renewables but needs a long-term, affordable, low-carbon national energy supply. Other measures include recognition as an energy- intensive industry and maintaining our climate change agreements.

Boost competitiveness

Create a globally competitive investment environment by extending the super-deduction or introducing a generous successor, enhancing R&D tax credits and reforming capital allowances and business rates to exempt net zero-critical plant and machinery investments.

Related articles

Attract ZEV investment

Expanding the Automotive Transformation Fund will help win ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) and supply chain investment, alongside delivering battery and fuel cell gigafactories to serve production targets and attract vehicle and supply chain manufacturing. We also need dedicated strategies for critical minerals and components, including semiconductors.

Support a healthy market

Deliver a workable ZEV mandate and clarity on what can be sold in the UK post- 2030 to enable industry competitiveness, support consumer choice and drive fleet renewal. Maintaining the van grant to at least 2023, alongside zero VED and low company car tax, is also key to affordability.

Invest in infrastructure

A chargepoint mandate ensuring the right amount of the right type of chargers in the right places supporting cars, taxis, vans, HGVs, buses and coaches would accelerate adoption. Reliability and payment transparency is also key to consumer experience, while aligning public charging VAT with the domestic 5p rate will help keep charging affordable for all.

Get Brexit done

The UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) is a good deal for auto in principle but much has yet to be implemented. Launching all relevant TCA working groups, settlement of the Northern Ireland Protocol and future- proofing rules of origin to keep us in the global race to ZEVs are critical to future trade and investment.

Boost global trade

Negotiate new free-trade agreements and modernise older ones to increase market access, particularly for EVs and components. Government must also reduce red tape, duplication of regulation and lead time to market to meet customer demand, while increasing funding for export promotion to elp manufacturing and help manufacturing and aftermarket companies access new markets.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Nissan Leaf production line 2013
Zero-emission vehicles and niche manufacturers will be crucial for the industry's future, says the SMMT

How to fix the UK's automotive industry

How to fix the UK&#039;s automotive industry
UK car industry collage
Despite difficulties, experts are reluctant to completely write off the UK motor industry
State of the nation: can the British car industry rebound?
State of the nation: can the British car industry rebound?
Volkswagen project trinity autocar render front quarter
The Volkswagen Trinity is currently due in dealers in 2026, badged as the ID 4
Volkswagen Trinity delayed to 2028 as €2bn factory plans reviewed
Volkswagen Trinity delayed to 2028 as €2bn factory plans reviewed
Stellantis Aimotive autonomous tech screen
Aimotive will operate separately from Stellantis's corporate structure, maintaining its "startup culture"
Hungarian firm to develop Stellantis driver-assistance tech
Hungarian firm to develop Stellantis driver-assistance tech
Thierry Bollore
Bolloré's departure was attributed to "personal reasons"

Opinion: Bollore's exit from JLR not a complete surprise

Opinion: Bollore&#039;s exit from JLR not a complete surprise

View all business news

Back to top

Support small-volume motor vehicle makers

We lead the world in the production of luxury, sports and specialist vehicles and need government to fight for these low-volume manufacturers to have access to global markets, avoiding super-luxury taxes and other barriers, and ensuring UK regulations enable them to make the ZEV transition.

Lead on future mobility

The UK has established a lead in regulating the development, testing and roll-out of self-driving cars and goods vehicles, and we now need further regulation to support the early commercial deployment of all self-driving vehicles, including in public transport and logistics.

Spend on skills

Manufacturers must maintain production of current vehicles and parts to service today’s market, while developing expertise to create and service new technologies, in relation to electrification but also digitalisation, automation and connectivity. A national automotive skills strategy would help reskill the workforce at pace.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives