Global shipping squeeze piles on costs for car makers

In August, Nissan paid what shipping analysts say was a record $100,000 (£83,500) a day to rent the car carrier Lake Geneva, up a whopping 150% from the rate paid 11 months ago.

In its latest earnings call, Nissan confirmed that it had paid an additional ¥19 billion (£114 million) to ship its cars in the six months to the end of September compared with the same period the year before.

In fact, across multiple earnings calls over the past couple of weeks, CEOs and chief finance officers groused and grumbled about the cost and difficulty of getting their cars from factory to customer.

The shipping crunch has become one more inflationary pressure to add to the list, except this is one that could be with us for some time.

“We know that logistics prices are up significantly. Ocean freight is up significantly,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said on his company’s earnings call. Meanwhile, BMW recorded a “high impact” increase in costs for both logistics and components of €2bn (£1.7bn) in the first nine months of the year compared with the year before.

Over at Tesla, the company has had to stop its habit of batch-building for regions in export hubs like Shanghai because it can’t find enough carriers to ship everything at the same time. “There weren’t enough boats, there weren’t enough trains, there weren’t enough car carriers to actually support the wave,” CEO Elon Musk said on Tesla’s third quarter results call.

So what’s going on? Why are there suddenly not enough boats to carry the cars needed, especially in a period when car makers are producing fewer cars because of the chip shortage?