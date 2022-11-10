BACK TO ALL NEWS
EVTG partners Ian Callum to design future electric vehicles

Moke International owner enlists Aston Martin Vanquish designer’s business to reinvent historic brands
10 November 2022

Recently formed EV Technology Group (EVTG) has announced a partnership with Callum, the Warwick-based consultancy established by renowned ex-Aston Martin and Jaguar designer Ian Callum.

The company will be responsible for the research and development work for future models under EVTG’s "house of brands". This comprises historic names such as Carrozzeria Fantuzzi, Carrozzeria Marazzi and Officine Stampaggi Industriali, to which EVTG acquired the rights in September.

Callum’s facilities enable the firm to undertake design, engineering and production work. Its CV includes designing the Prodrive Hunter (pictured below), as well as work for Revolution Campervans and even Scottish distillery Annandale – which makes Callum 529 whisky.

EVTG CEO Wouter Witvoet said: “As EV Technology Group builds a house of brands with such iconic marques, it’s essential that we establish the right pillars, the right templates and harness world-class strategies at an early stage.

“I am delighted that a renowned industry leader such as Callum will direct us and assist us as we prepare for future growth. We are already seeing great results and this could lead to participating in many future projects.”

David Fairbairn, director at Callum, said the company’s “engineering substance” would underpin the two firms’ relationship and help EVTG to reach commercialisation at a faster pace.

This announcement follows yesterday’s news that – having acquired Moke International for £46.2 million in July – US order books for the Moke Electric opened, albeit limited to 325 cars per year under American import rules.

In August, EVTG agreed a leasehold for a 90,000sq ft site next to Silverstone race circuit, where it will build its EV Centre for Excellence. This will comprise the research, development and production hubs for its brands. It will also house Northampton firm Fablink’s Stream Automotive division, which is responsible for production of the Moke Electric.

Speaking to Autocar shortly after the July acquisition of Moke, Witvoet said: ​​"I'm a massive petrolhead. I love cars. I love racing them. But I realise we need to make the transition to EVs.

“The reason I started the company was with a mission to electrify iconic brands that promote the joy of motoring. And we would like to create cars that you want to drive for more than just going from A to B.”

