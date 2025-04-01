£460m in fines for car makers that agreed to not compete on recycling claims in advertising

Ten leading car makers and the British and European automotive trade bodies have agreed to pay fines totalling more than £77 million after admitting breaking UK competition laws, and 15 car makers have been fined a combined £382.7m by the European Commission in a related probe.

The UK fines have been levied by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), following a three-year investigation into what it ruled was an illegal agreement between the manufacturers not to compete against each other when advertising the percentage of their cars that could be recycled.