£460m in fines for car makers that agreed to not compete on recycling claims in advertising

Manufacturers and trade bodies hit with hefty anti-competitive fines by both British and European authorities

James Attwood
1 April 2025

Ten leading car makers and the British and European automotive trade bodies have agreed to pay fines totalling more than £77 million after admitting breaking UK competition laws, and 15 car makers have been fined a combined £382.7m by the European Commission in a related probe. 

The UK fines have been levied by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), following a three-year investigation into what it ruled was an illegal agreement between the manufacturers not to compete against each other when advertising the percentage of their cars that could be recycled.

