Will Apple's over-the-air business model work in cars?

Apple’s profits margins are legendary, but topping them all are its margins for services, i.e. the software-based features which run at around 70%, roughly double those for hardware like iPhones. Car companies, used to working on margins of up to 10% if they’re really focused, slaver at the thought of profits like that.

Now they think they can lift margins to tech-company levels with the same strategy - offering software-based services that car drivers will be happy to buy regularly.

“A regular subscription income is like gold dust to any business,” says Richard Peberdy, UK head of automotive at consultants KPMG.

Stellantis was the latest carmaker to spell out exactly how much money it thinks it can make from so-called ‘software-defined’ vehicles at an event dubbed ‘Software Day’ in December. It predicted revenues of 20 billion euros by 2030, at which time it reckons it’ll have 34 million data-connected vehicles (essentially, 34 million mobile phones on wheels), up from around 12 million now.

It already reckons it collects around 400 million euros annually from 400,000 people subscribing to connected services, but anticipates it’ll make the leap once it starts rolling out cars with super-fast ‘STLA Brain’ hardware/software combination from 2024. Features and subscriptions based services will “increase notably”, said Stellantis’ chief financial officer Richard Palmer in the presentation.

Palmer spelled out in vague terms what they’ll be, including updates and add-ons to improve safety, security, entertainment, navigation and remote options. There’ll also be features-on-demand operations that wouldn’t need subscriptions, plus usage-based insurance and for fleets, telematics services to better manage operations.

In the questions session however, Patrick Hummel, a financial analyst at the bank UBS, raised an objection. “The more I hear car companies talk about tech-like margins, basically everybody, the less likely it seems to materialise,” he said as a prelude to a question. His point was that while tech companies like Apple have unique digital eco-systems that customers are prepared to pay extra to get the most out of, car companies don’t.

In a low-margin, cost-focused business like the car industry, everyone shares suppliers to increase economies of scale, the upshot of which is that everyone has the same features. Then it becomes a race to the bottom as they tempt customers by offering more of those than competitors’. “It seems difficult to me to end up in a scenario where every player stays very focused on monetising rather than just selling the car and giving away some features for free,” Hummel said.