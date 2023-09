If car factories aren't switching from making ICE cars to making electric cars, they’re living a charmed life.

Of the five major car makers building vehicles in Britain, four have now confirmed plans or are already building EVs in the UK: JLR, Nissan, Stellantis and now Mini.

Only Toyota is yet to reveal its hand – a situation that's understood to be related to what concession the UK government will allow for hybrids to stay on sale from 2030 to 2035 before the full switch to EVs in 2035.