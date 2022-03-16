What Ford's EV strategy means for Fiesta, Focus and Dagenham

Ford’s announcement on Monday that it will launch seven new electric vehicles in Europe by 2024 – five passenger vehicles and two vans – left open more questions about the company’s future structure and ambitions in Europe than it answered.

Questions put by journalists to Ford of Europe’s president, Brit Stuart Rowley, following the announcement were smoothly rebuffed. Here we highlight the outstanding questions and attempt to answer them, using both Rowley’s coded answers and Ford’s previous indications.

What happens to the Ford Fiesta?

The Monday announcements are “not the end of the journey” for Ford on electrification, Rowley said in response to this question. But it seems unlikely the Ford Fiesta will exist as we know it going forward. Ford will move to EV-only for its passenger vehicles in Europe by 2030 and small EVs are hard to make money on – a negative for the Fiesta, given that Ford is doing everything it can to staunch years of losses in Europe.

In fact, Ford is gradually moving the Fiesta’s Cologne, Germany facility to EVs from 2023, although Ford hasn’t indicated when production of the Fiesta will actually stop. One possibility is that the Fiesta’s role will be taken by the passenger ‘Tourneo’ version of the small Transit Courier van being made in Romania from 2023. Offered as a petrol, diesel and, from 2024, as an EV, the car’s lower-cost van roots would let it fulfil the role of basic transport that small cars traditionally used to inhabit, instead of the mini-sports limo that cars like Fiesta have evolved into.

Ford’s statement that it will carry on selling combustion-engined vans until 2035 gives it a loophole to sell this welcome cheaper-end model for a good 10 years yet.

Why is Ford’s Turkey joint venture buying the Puma plant?