Volvo to invest £800m to upgrade Torslanda plant for EVs

Volvo will invest more than £800 million to upgrade its largest factory to prepare for its shift to all-electric vehicle production, introducing a battery assembly plant and new technology to create aluminium parts.

The firm, which will go EV-only by 2030, will over the next few years upgrade its largest plant in Torslanda, Sweden, focusing on sustainable technologies and manufacturing processes.

Volvo will introduce mega-casting as part of the factory revamp, a method of producing aluminium parts that the manufacturer says “creates a number of benefits” in terms of sustainability, cost and car performance.

Mega-casting, a process also used by Tesla to build the Model Y compact crossover, involves producing major components of the car as a single aluminium part, rather than several smaller ones.

Volvo says the process will “improve energy efficiency” and allow its designers to make better use of space inside the cabin and luggage areas of the car. Other claimed benefits include cost savings and a reduced environmental footprint.

“What we are looking into as a starting point is to cast the rear floor, where we replace 100 parts with one,” Mikael Fermér, Volvo’s vehicle platform architect, told Autocar. “That has some obvious benefits such as reduced manufacturing complexity.

“What I think is really exciting is the design flexibility you get. It will allow for something completely new where you can optimise the product for every vehicle or every segment in a way that you cannot do with a traditional platform where you have predefined scaling.”

Other changes to the factory will include the addition of a new battery assembly plant, which will be used to integrate battery cells and modules into the floor structure of Volvo’s cars.

The company’s logistics area will also be refurbished and the paint shop upgraded with new machinery and processes expected to contribute to a reduction in energy consumption and emissions.

“With these investments, we take an important step towards our all-electric future and prepare for even more advanced and better electric Volvos,” said Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson.

“Torslanda is our largest plant and will play a crucial role in our ongoing transformation as we move towards becoming a pure electric car maker by 2030.”

Q&A with Mikael Fermér, vehicle platform architect, Volvo