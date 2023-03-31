BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK not doing enough to keep "world class" engineers
UP NEXT
Government goes cold on keeping hybrids after 2030

UK not doing enough to keep "world class" engineers

Tata Technologies' Warren Harris cites "not well managed" Brexit as cause for workers pull to Europe and USA
News
2 mins read
31 March 2023

The UK isn’t doing enough to keep hold of its “world-class” engineers, who are being poached by overseas firms at the detriment to the country’s fading automotive industry, the global head of Tata Technologies has told Autocar.

Also lamenting the difficulties the “not very well managed” Brexit has played within the sector – which has seen car production fall from near-1.6m in 2016 to 775,000 last year – Warren Harris says that workers are now looking abroad as firms choose to set up shop away from the UK.

One of the main reasons for this is the lack of incentives here compared to what is being offered in other countries.

Related articles

He said: “When you look at incentives for things, like battery factories and giga factories, [what is being offered in] mainland Europe, and what the US has done with the Inflation Reduction Act, the amount of capital that's being deployed to encourage businesses to invest in other parts of the world far exceeds what the UK has done.”

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
bentley continental gtc s 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

View all latest drives