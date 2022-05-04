New Aston Martin structure to enable more in-house development

Aston Martin's new management structure will allow it to do more development in-house, including into electrification, chairman Lawrence Stroll has said.

This morning it was revealed that CEO Tobias Moers is stepping down prior to leaving the company in July, to be replaced by ex-Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO and Roberto Feliso as chief technical officer.

Stroll explained the split was to ensure that both the management of Aston Martin and the technical development of future products received "100% attention" - particularly in developing the firm's electric car knowhow.

"Going forward, we want to have almost complete capability to do what we want in-house," said Stroll. "Amedeo Felisa and Roberto Fedeli have a great deal of experience in electrification, working on the first electrified Ferrari and then in Amedeo's case joining a EV technology company as CEO and in Roberto's case going to BMW to develop its first electric cars.

"I don't think anyone is more respected in the field of electrification, and we bring in a team to support them, as well as promoting from within our excellent team, to accelerate that.

"We're diligently working on an Aston Martin version of electrification, on top of having the option of using Mercedes' high-performance AMG platform from next year.

"In that regard, I don't think anyone has more knowledge of electrification or better access to a platform than us."

One of Moers' first moves when he took over as CEO in 2020 was to put on ice Aston Martin's plans to relaunch Lagonda as an all-electric ultra-luxury brand.