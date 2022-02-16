BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Britishvolt secures £40 million gigafactory funding from Glencore
UP NEXT
New 2022 Mazda 2 Hybrid goes on sale from £20,300

Britishvolt secures £40 million gigafactory funding from Glencore

The sum will further develop the firm’s Blyth gigafactory and expand its research and development capabilities
News
2 mins read
16 February 2022

Battery manufacturing start-up Britishvolt has secured a £40 million investment from mining firm Glencore shortly after the two firms announced they would jointly open a battery recycling centre

The £40m investment precedes a larger fundraising effort in which Britishvolt will aim to secure a further £200m. This round of funding will be led by the Bank of America, Citibank and Peel Hunt. 

The funding will be used to further develop the firm’s Blyth gigafactory and expand its research and development capabilities with an additional facility. 

Related articles

Britishvolt says the factory will build enough cells to supply 300,000 battery packs for the automotive industry each year by 2028. 

Kasra Pezeshki, Britishvolt chief investment officer, said: “Following on from the hugely positive news of government backing for our first full-scale gigaplant, and having secured £1.7 billion of private capital for construction of the shell and core, Britishvolt will now open its Series C fundraise. 

“We are increasingly excited by the number of potential growth and investment opportunities available to the business. Our interactions with the capital markets, and customers, show that demand for low-carbon, responsibly manufactured batteries is rapidly growing day by day.”

Glencore’s investment further strengthens the firm’s relationship with Britishvolt. The FTSE 100-listed company agreed last month that it would collaborate with the battery firm to open a new recycling plant by mid-2023 near Northfleet in Kent. 

The recycling plant will be based at Glencore’s Britannia Refined Metals facility, formerly the country’s largest coal-fired power station. It is expected to process more than 10,000 tonnes of lithium ion batteries each year, as well as manufacturing scrap from Blyth. 

Britishvolt received £1.7bn in funding from investment firms Trixtax and Abrdn earlier this year, as well as £100m from the UK government’s Automotive Transformation fund.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,800
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,995
27,912miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£4,995
53,076miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,999
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,999
46,773miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
47,702miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2015
£5,089
62,532miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

View all latest drives