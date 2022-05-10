BACK TO ALL NEWS
British firm launches division for automotive and e-mobility brands

Contract vehicle manufacturer Fablink says it will provide automotive structures for start-ups and EV companies
10 May 2022

A British engineering firm and automotive parts supplier has launched a new division to support low to medium-volume vehicle manufacturing.

Fablink Group, a Northampton-based contract vehicle manufacturer, has named the division Streamline Automotive. It will provide automotive structures for start-ups and EV companies.

A new e-mobility sub-brand, Streamline E-Mobility, will also be introduced. Fablink said it will accommodate growing demand for advanced e-mobility solutions.

Streamline E-Mobility will also provide companies with a “competitive turnkey manufacturing solution” constructed of lightweight components to boost performance and range while minimising impact on the environment. 

It will supply body panels, bonded structures and lightweight chassis that are “highly applicable to electrically powered vehicles”.

“We're delighted to launch Streamline Automotive, a new division of Fablink Group which is dedicated to specialist low to medium-volume contract vehicle manufacturing and assembly,” said Richard Westley, founder and CEO of Fablink Group. 

“We're seeing rapidly growing demand in the market, including new business enquiries from specialist car companies and EV and e-mobility start-ups who, in the absence of a manufacturing base of their own, increasingly require lightweight, energy-efficient, cost-effective and cutting-edge manufacturing and clean build solutions for their new vehicles and products.

“With the support of Fablink’s engineering, development and manufacturing resources, Streamline Automotive will provide customer engineering teams with comprehensive support from initial concept to full-scale manufacture, making us uniquely positioned to provide a turnkey solution with the breadth of our unmatched in-house expertise and capabilities.”

Fablink has previously supplied automotive structures and vehicle assemblies for major manufacturers including Jaguar Land Rover, JCB, Morgan and Moke. 

The company is mostly known for its welded structures, lightweight bonded aluminium chassis and its lower-volume production for automotive and e-mobility brands.

It currently operates through six site across Britain, with a total of 500,000sq ft of manufacturing space. 

