BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: British electric motor maker Saietta goes into administration
UP NEXT
Peugeot Hypersquare steering wheel set for production in 2026

British electric motor maker Saietta goes into administration

The Silverstone-based EV supplier put itself up for sale in February, but no offer with enough capital was received
Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
8 March 2024

British electric motor developer Saietta has gone into administration after running into cashflow problems.

The Silverstone-based company built lightweight axial flux traction motors aimed at smaller EVs, such as motorbikes and three-wheelers.

It was unable to keep itself afloat after backing out of a deal earlier this year to contract-manufacture electric steering pumps at its plant in Sunderland.

Related articles

Saietta put itself up for sale in February but as of 4 March hadn’t received an offer with enough cash attached to keep it going, it said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX
subari crosstrek review 2024 01 front tracking
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek
1 Audi Q4 E tron 2021 RT hero front
Audi Q4 E-tron
8
Audi Q4 E-tron
kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front
KGM Torres
5
KGM Torres
Fiat 600e front lead
Fiat 600e
8
Fiat 600e

View all car reviews