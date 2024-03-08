British electric motor maker Saietta goes into administration

British electric motor developer Saietta has gone into administration after running into cashflow problems.

The Silverstone-based company built lightweight axial flux traction motors aimed at smaller EVs, such as motorbikes and three-wheelers.

It was unable to keep itself afloat after backing out of a deal earlier this year to contract-manufacture electric steering pumps at its plant in Sunderland.

Saietta put itself up for sale in February but as of 4 March hadn’t received an offer with enough cash attached to keep it going, it said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.