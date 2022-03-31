Autocar Business Live: Is just-in-time manufacturing dead?

Just-in-time manufacturing allowed the car industry to run incredibly lean, giving much improved efficiencies and cutting swathes from storage costs. The business model allowed for parts to be shipped from all over the world in precise time slots, just when the main factory needed them.

But the events of the past two years have turned all that on its head. First, the semiconductor crisis and more latterly the war in Ukraine have forced companies to reassess their complex supply chains.

With these global events threatening the car industry like never before, is the just-in-time model no longer fit for purpose?

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

Join us for a live webinar as we look at all the implications of the global supply chain, with guests including David Bailey from the University of Birmingham and Mark Brickhill, CEO of Klarius.

The free webinar delving into all this and more takes place on 11 March at 1100-1200. You can sign up to watch via the Autocar Business webinar homepage. The webinar will be hosted by Mark Tisshaw from Autocar.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.