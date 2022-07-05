Autocar Business Live: Battery production in Europe

China dominates global battery production, but Europe and the UK are starting to make inroads. Britishvolt and Northvolt are two of the big names at the forefront of the shift, but can a more localised battery production ever hope to compete with the scale of China? Or is this the way to ensure car production remains in Europe? How are the OEMs like Ford reacting? We dig into this and more in the webinar, covering everything from gigafactories to sustainability.

Join us for our live webinar as we look at how local supply could transform Europe’s car industry, with Isobel Sheldon (chief strategy officer at Britishvolt) and Sue Slaughter (purchasing director at Ford) giving the latest insights into this transformational area of the car industry.

The free webinar will take place on 18 July at 1100-1200 and you can sign up to watch via the Autocar Business webinar homepage. The webinar will be hosted by Mark Tisshaw from Autocar.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.