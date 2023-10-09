BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda stops including sat-nav in shift to downloadable features

Skoda will make some functions available post-purchase through subscriptions or one-off fees
Nick Gibbs
9 October 2023

The new Skoda Kodiaq will be shipped next year without sat-nav and instead ask customers to pay to download it as Skoda explores offering more "on-demand features".

The second-generation SUV runs the new version of Volkswagen Group’s infotainment system, called MIB4, and will be permanently connected to the internet, allowing the Czech brand to expand its Skoda Connect service.

“We're trying to explore functions on demand and give customers the chance to order the features online,” its head of sales and marketing, Martin Jahn, told Autocar at the launch of the Kodiaq in Berlin last week.

