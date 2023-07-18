BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG to open new software development centre

Performance division aims to develop bespoke software to help its cars retain character in an electric age
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
18 July 2023

Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance car division plans to establish its own stand-alone software development centre at its Affalterbach headquarters on the outskirts of Stuttgart, new company CEO Michael Schiebe has revealed.

In an interview with Autocar, Schiebe said AMG is aiming to go one step beyond the new MB.OS (Mercedes-Benz Operating System) being developed by its parent company with its own add-on software package, which will be used exclusively by its future line-up of performance models.

"We're looking to create the perfect symbiosis between hardware and software development. Future Mercedes-AMG models will use software based on the MB.OS. But we will enhance it with our own special DNA that will give our hardware unique properties," he said.

Schiebe singled out the upcoming models to based on the company's new AMG.EA

