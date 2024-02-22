Genesis taps '90%' of UK car market with expanded retail network

Genesis is aiming to dramatically increase its visibility and market footprint in the UK with the appointment of new retail partners across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Korean premium brand is adopting an agency (direct sales) retail model as it eyes an increased market share of the UK market, having sold around 3000 cars since it came here in 2021.

It has appointed Arnold Clark in Scotland, Ancaster in south-east London, Holdcroft in Cheshire, Richmond in Guildford, Sinclair in south Wales and Pendragon in Leeds.

Ultimately, it plans to sell cars at 15 new sites across the UK.