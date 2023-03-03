JLR owner Tata adds 350 jobs at UK R&D base

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata has created 350 new jobs at its European HQ in the West Midlands and says the move reinforces the region’s status as a global hub for the automotive industry.

The Leamington Spa European Innovation and Development Centre (EIDC), which develops next-generation tech “expected to shape the future” of mobility, will see its team bolstered to around 1000 employees.

Tata says this undisclosed investment will also focus on developing a workforce for the future, with a Centre of Excellence ‘talent hub’ created through local partnerships with the University of Wolverhampton and the University of Warwick.

The EIDC site – which houses engineering support services, two advanced engineering labs and an R&D centre – also caters for the aerospace and industrial machinery sectors in European, US and Asia-Pacific markets.

Warren Harris, MD and CEO of Tata Technologies, said: “Teams at EIDC are part of some of the biggest innovations that we are delivering for our international customers, and we want to leverage the talent in the West Midlands to engineer the next generation of electric vehicles and aircrafts.

“Through partnerships with educational institutions, we aim to provide training, resources and job opportunities to individuals looking to enter or advance in these fields while also fostering innovation and growth in the mobility industry.”

The region is awash with automotive companies, including Jaguar Land Rover's long-standing Castle Bromwich factory, Aston Martin’s Gaydon base and the site of the soon-to-be-built West Midlands gigafactory.

Speaking about the new investment’s impact on the region, Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “Tata operates at the forefront of the industry, innovative digital solutions that are driving the fourth industrial revolution, globally. The continued growth of the firm’s European headquarters in the West Midlands is a testament to the world-leading, diverse, STEM-proficient talent pool produced by our universities, which is only set to strengthen following Tata Technologies’ landmark announcement today.

“We are steadfast in building the firm’s presence in the West Midlands, reinforcing our position as the global nexus of industry 4.0."