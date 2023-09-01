BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Industry digest: How likely is it that AI will take over your job?
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Jaguar to launch large electric limo to replace XJ

Industry digest: How likely is it that AI will take over your job?

A recent study suggests AI could eventually replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time roles in the US and Europe
Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 September 2023

In this column a few months ago, I mentioned that I had been sitting 25th in line in a call centre queue, waiting patiently to speak to a real person.

I was reminded of that moment just last week, when I read a study by investment bank Goldman Sachs that suggested AI could eventually replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time roles in the US and Europe. Although done to improve business efficiency, it might be a way to shorten those long hours on hold.

Wouldn’t that be great? More time freed up to do the rest of the life admin that piles up in our busy schedules.

Related articles

That’s fine if all you want to do is update some details or pay a bill.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives