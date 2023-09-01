Industry digest: How likely is it that AI will take over your job?

In this column a few months ago, I mentioned that I had been sitting 25th in line in a call centre queue, waiting patiently to speak to a real person.

I was reminded of that moment just last week, when I read a study by investment bank Goldman Sachs that suggested AI could eventually replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time roles in the US and Europe. Although done to improve business efficiency, it might be a way to shorten those long hours on hold.

Wouldn’t that be great? More time freed up to do the rest of the life admin that piles up in our busy schedules.

That’s fine if all you want to do is update some details or pay a bill.